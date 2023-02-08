NEET PG 2023 internship cut off dates extended, Here’s latest updates

NEET PG 2023 cut off dates: Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has again extended the cut off last date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors. Now, the internship cut off date is scheduled for Aug 11, 2023. Also, the board is going to reopen the application window for NEET PG. All those who have missed the deadline now can submit their application forms.

According to the notice shared by the board, the candidates who are completing their internship during July 1 to Aug 11, 2023 and are fulfilling all the other requirements of NEET PG 2023 can submit their forms from February 9, 2023 to February 12, 2023 till 11.55 PM. The candidates have been advised to check on the website of NBEMS for more information – natboard.edu.in.

Earlier, the last date for completing MBBS internship cut off was scheduled for March 31, 2023. Due to the protests from doctors, the board extended to June 3 which now again has been extended.

All eligible candidates have been advised to stay tuned to natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be able to submit their applications for NEET PG from Feb 9, 2023 onwards at 3 PM. Candidates have been advised to choose preferred state and city for the exam from the list that was available at the closure of the previous application window which will be on a first come first serve basis.

NEET PG 2023: How to apply?

Go to the official website of https://natboard.edu.in/

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Re-opening of Registration Window for NEET-PG 2023’

Click on the ‘apply online’ link

It will show the applicant login button

The candidates are required to click on the login button and enter their credentials

Then, upload the documents that were missed or incorrect

Download and save the documents for future reference

The direct link to the NEET PG 2023 registration form will be provided tomorrow, February 9, 2023 at the official website. The candidates have been advised to check on the official website for more updates.