NEET PG 2023: Doctors demand govt to postpone post graduate exams, write letter to Health Minister

NEET PG 2023: The United Doctors Front Association has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam scheduled for March 5, 2023. Along with this, doctors associations are demanding to revise the internship deadline again as many interns are still ineligible for the exam.

It should be noted that the Union Health Ministry has already extended the MBBS internship cut off date to Jun 30, 2023. Earlier, the cut off date for completion of one year internship programme was Mar 31, 2023.

The doctors association wrote a letter to the health ministry on Jan 18, 2023 and demanded cancellation of the exam. The doctors showed concern on the revised eligibility criteria. The doctors said that around 10,000 interns are still ineligible to appear in the post graduation exam as the last date for completion of the internship batch is Jun 30, 2023 which is not justifying criteria for the ongoing batch, the letter stated.

The NEET-PG 2022 special stray round was conducted on Jan 10, 2023. Many of the doctors were busy attending the counselling session. So, the aspirants are getting less time to prepare for the exam. So, we request you to look into the same and postpone the exam for 3-4 months, the letter reads.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Date

National Board of Examinations (NBE) has scheduled the NEET PG 2023 for Mar 5, 2023 as per the official notification. The candidates who wish to appear for the said exam can apply online latest by Jan 27, 2023.