NEET PG 2023 application window to restart today at natboard.edu.in, check where & how to apply

NEET PG 2023 application window: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is going to start the online application window from today onwards, February 9, 2023. Candidates completing internship during July 1-August 11, 2023 can submit their application forms at natboard.edu.in. The link to the online application form will be provided on the official website at 3 PM as per official notice. The last date for submission of application form is Feb 12, 2023.

It should be noted that the exam cities will be provided on the first come first serve basis and the candidates have been advised to choose preferred exam state and city available at the end of the previous application window.

The board has already extended the for cut off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors to Aug 11, 2023 which were earlier set as Jun 30, 2023.

According to the NBEMS, the edit window will be opened for the candidates who are submitting their examination fee and application fee for NEET PG 2023 on Feb 15, 2023. The final/selective edit window for all the candidates of NEET PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted their required images in their applications as per the instructions shall be opened from February 18, 2023 to Feb 20, 2023. A list of these candidates will be available on the official website before the opening of the final edit window.

NEET PG 2023: where and how to apply?

Visit to the official website – nbe.edu.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘NEET PG 2023 application form’

Fill up the application form along with all the required details for registration

After registering, enter all the details such as name, father’s name, qualification, etc.

Upload documents, and pay application fee

Download and save NEET PG 2023 application form for future reference

NEET PG 2023 Application Fee

The students can submit application fees through online payment mode such as internet banking, ATM, Bank transfer, Debit, UPI or credit card.