NEET PG 2022 Results out; Here’s everything about counselling round and documents required

Following the conclusion of the National Eligibility cum Higher Education Board’s (NEET) postgraduate entrance examination, the next step is the counselling process for the students who are looking to pursue medical careers. The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the schedule for the upcoming counselling sessions in the next couple of weeks. This will include a complete list of key events such as the registration process, application, and the allotment of seats. The NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule will be available on mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Number of Seats on Offer

The official notification of NTA states that the event will be held on June 1, 2022. It will be conducted to help streamline the admission process for the students into the postgraduate programs offered by various medical institutes across the country. The counselling will be for under 50% All India Quota. The rest of the 50% of the seats will be filled by the respective state-level counselling authorities under the state quota.

Documents Required for NEET PG 2022 Counselling

The registration process for the upcoming counselling session will begin soon. To complete the process, candidates will have to provide various details about themselves through the online registration. They will also have to submit the following documents related to the allotment of seats.

NEET PG 2022 Result Scorecard

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

Marksheet for MBBS, BDS professional exams

Degree and Marksheet for UG – MBBS, BDS Exam

Internship Completion Certificate

National Medical Commission Registration Certificate

Date of Birth Proof

ID Proof

Caste Certificate, if applicable

Disability Certificate, if applicable

The exact schedule of the counselling sessions will be released by the MCC in the next couple of weeks. However, it is expected that the Medical Council will follow the same pattern as last year’s counselling. This means that the event will be conducted in four phases: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and stray-vacancy round. The detailed schedule and other related details will be available on the official website of the MCC, mcc.nic.in.