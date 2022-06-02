NEET-PG 2022 result out, cut-off for general and EWS categories at 275/800 marks

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced results for NEET-PG 2022, 10 days after the test was held. The examination for 42,000 postgraduate medical seats was held for over 2 lakh MBBS graduates who have completed their mandatory one-year internship.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.”

The bodies conducting the examination and counselling have been rushing to close the gap between batches caused by the pandemic and legal complications. NEET-PG 2022 was recently in the spotlight after thousands of MBBS graduates demanded that it be delayed by six to ten weeks due to the absence of gaps between counselling for the previous batch and examination for the current one.

The cut-off for students from the general category and those from economically weaker sections for NEET-PG 2022 stands at 275 marks out of 800. For persons with disabilities, the cut-off is at 260, while that for SC/ST and OBC candidates is 245.

The board also announced that two of the questions in the exam were found to be technically wrong as they had more than one correct answer. All candidates would be awarded full marks for these questions, even if they did not attempt it.

The examination (NEET-PG 2021), usually conducted in January, was held last September due to delays caused by the pandemic. After its completion, the counselling process was delayed by a series of cases regarding the new economically weaker section quota. With the postgraduate students working as junior residents in medical college hospitals as part of their training, the delays resulted in the hospitals being short-staffed and other residents taking to the streets to demand that the counselling process be expedited.

The counselling results also had to be corrected many times, either due to clerical errors or litigations, resulting in the counselling process going on for four months instead of the usual two.