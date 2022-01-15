NEET-PG 2022: Registration link opens, check exam schedule, result date

The registration process for the NEET-PG 2022 will remain open till February 04 after which no new registrations will be accepted.

In a significant development for the medical students, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for NEET-PG 2022. As per the available information the registration process for the NEET-PG 2022 is scheduled to begin from January 15 from 3 pm onwards. Candidates can start their registration process from January 15. The registration process for the NEET-PG 2022 will remain open till February 04 after which no new registrations will be accepted. Interested candidates can complete their registration on the official website – nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

As per the available information the NEET-PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2022. About five days before the schedule of the exam, the NBEMS will release the admit card for the exam. The official notice of the exam has also mentioned that the result of the exam will be out by March 31, 2022. The performance in the entrance exam will be the basis for alloting seats to medical graduates in the post graduate programme. The question paper will consist of about 200 multiple type questions and a total of 3 hours and 30 minutes time will be provided to the candidates to answer the questions.

How to complete NEET-PG 2022 registration

1. Candidates need to visit the official NBEMS website- natboard.edu.in

2. Candidates will then need to Click on NEET-PG 2022 link that will show up on the homepage of the website.

3. A new page will open on which candidates will be able to fill up the relevant information.

4. Before completing the registration, they will also need to make a payment as a fee for conducting the entrance exam.

5. Candidates are advised to note down all the details including the registration number and download the confirmation receipt of the completion of their registration.