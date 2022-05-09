Fake news alert! NEET-PG 2022 not postponed, Centre warns against ‘notice’ on social media

There has been no change in the date of the NEET-PG 2022 exam and it will be conducted as per schedule on May 21, the Centre-run Press Information Bureau has clarified. The clarification comes following the circulation of a notice on social media that claimed that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, which conducts the exam, had postponed the exam. The Centre also cautioned against fake notices on exam postponements circulating on social media.

“It is reiterated that NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on its official website only i.e. https://natboard.edu,” the testing agency said in a notice shared by the Press Information Bureau.

“Stakeholders are advised to visit the official website for current and authentic information regarding NBEMS. It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.”

The testing agency also advised stakeholders not to get misled by unverified notices. “All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website,” it said.

The said letter claiming that the National Board of Examinations, New Delhi has postponed the ????????????????-???????? ???????????????? is ????????????????.#PIBFactCheck https://t.co/B1qImUGOGM — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 7, 2022

STUDENTS WRITE TO PM

In a related development, more than 15,000 NEET-PG aspirants have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to postpone the upcoming examination. The memorandum was signed by students from across the country through various groups and associations. The memorandum said aspirants were suffering due to the ongoing counselling and upcoming exam on May 21.

A section of students had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded postponement of the exams. They had said that since the NEET-PG counselling 2021 was not yet over, it left very little gap between the counselling and the next exam.