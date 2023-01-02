The Medical Counselling Committee has released the schedule for the online National Eligibility cum Pre-Medulatry Test (NEET-PG 2022) counselling for the remaining PG medical seats in a special stray vacancy round for eligible candidates. Those who are interested in participating in the counselling can check the official website of the organization, mcc.in. Besides the regular counselling, the MCC will also conduct a special round for the eligible candidates for the vacant seats in various universities and central institutions.

The security deposit can be made between January 6 and January 8. The last date for choice filling is January 8. The process of allotment will begin on January 9. The results of the test will be announced on January 10.

Those who are allotted seats can report to the selected institutions from January 10 till February 14. The list of candidates in order of their ranks equalling ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed Universities from January 10 to 14.

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days,” MCC said in a statement.

During the winter session of Parliament, Health Minister Mandaviya informed that out of the 60,202 seats available for the post-graduate medical courses, 3,744 have remained vacant after the counselling.