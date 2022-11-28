NEET PG 2022 Counselling: List of stray vacancy round to be out tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to announce the results of the stray vacancy round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate on its website. According to the schedule, the results of stray vacancy will be uploaded on Tuesday, 29 November. All those who applied for the stray vacancy round will be able to check results at the official website — mcc.nic.in, once uploaded.

The committee will forward the list of eligible candidates to the deemed universities, equaling ten times against the number of vacant seats available on the same day. It should be noted that this is the last counselling session, after the declaration of results. The NEET PG 2022 counselling process will be completed.

The committee is reviewing the seat allocation process from today, November 27 to November 28. The candidates who will be shortlisted in this process will have to accept their seats from November 29 to December 2, 2022. The academic session for post graduate courses began on October 20.

It should be noted that the candidates who have not been shortlisted for any seat in previous rounds are eligible for the stray vacancy round. However, the committee has not taken any fresh registrations for this round. If any candidate did not modify their choice for the stray vacancy round, or choices of mop up round will be automatically considered for stray round. Earlier, the candidates were allowed to modify their choices latest by November 26.

