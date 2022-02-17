NEET PG 2021: Provisional Round-2 counselling results declared — check details

In case of any discrepancy in the result, students could immediately report to the MCC of DGHS till February 17, 2022, till 6 pm via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET PG 2021 Result: The provisional result for round-2 of NEET PG counselling 2021 for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB courses have been released aby the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Applicants can check results by visiting the official website-mcc.nic.in.



According to the committee, applicants whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject will be required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted in the changed quota seat or changed category from the allotted institution. The applicants will be required to get a fresh online generated admission letter for the changed quota seat or category, or else the allotted seat would get cancelled because of non-admission.

Steps on how to download NEET PG result:

Visit the official website of mcc.nic.in on the desktop.

Click on the link for ‘PG medical counselling’.

Check the ‘Current events’ section and click on the ‘provisional allotment result round 2 PG 2021’ link.

Download the PDF that opens in a new window or tab.

In case of any discrepancy in the result, students could immediately report to the MCC of DGHS till February 17, 2022, till 6 pm via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The provisional result will be declared as the ‘final result’ by the committee, after February 17.

According to the official notice, the provisional result will be indicative in nature and subject to change and the candidates won’t be able to claim any rights over the allotted seats in the provisional result and the result cant be challenged before the Court of Law.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also advised candidates to approach the allotted institute/college only after the final results are declared and only after the allotment letter is downloaded from the MCC website.