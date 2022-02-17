  • MORE MARKET STATS

NEET PG 2021: Provisional Round-2 counselling results declared — check details

In case of any discrepancy in the result, students could immediately report to the MCC of DGHS till February 17, 2022, till 6 pm via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

Written by FE Online
NEET
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also advised candidates to approach the allotted institute/college only after the final results are declared and only after the allotment letter is downloaded from the MCC website.

NEET PG 2021 Result: The provisional result for round-2 of NEET PG counselling 2021 for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB courses have been released aby the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Applicants can check results by visiting the official website-mcc.nic.in.

According to the committee, applicants whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject will be required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted in the changed quota seat or changed category from the allotted institution. The applicants will be required to get a fresh online generated admission letter for the changed quota seat or category, or else the allotted seat would get cancelled because of non-admission.

Steps on how to download NEET PG result:

  • Visit the official website of mcc.nic.in on the desktop.
  • Click on the link for ‘PG medical counselling’.
  • Check the ‘Current events’ section and click on the ‘provisional allotment result round 2 PG 2021’ link.
  • Download the PDF that opens in a new window or tab.

In case of any discrepancy in the result, students could immediately report to the MCC of DGHS till February 17, 2022, till 6 pm via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The provisional result will be declared as the ‘final result’ by the committee, after February 17.

According to the official notice, the provisional result will be indicative in nature and subject to change and the candidates won’t be able to claim any rights over the allotted seats in the provisional result and the result cant be challenged before the Court of Law.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also advised candidates to approach the allotted institute/college only after the final results are declared and only after the allotment letter is downloaded from the MCC website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
NEET