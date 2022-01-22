NEET-PG 2021: Medical Counselling Committee to release first-round seat allotment result today

NEET-PG 2021 counselling result: Candidates who took part in the first round of counselling can check their result on mcc.nic.in.

NEET-PG 2021 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will today release the first-round result of NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Candidates who took part in the first round of counselling will be able to check their result on the official website.

The NEET-PG 2021 seat allotment result will mention the candidate’s roll number, category, all-India rank, and allotted colleges. Candidates allotted colleges and categories will have to report to the respective college or university for admission between January 23 and 28. The candidates will also have to get their documents verified and pay tuition fees to ensure admission to the allotted college.

Keeping the prevailing Covid-19 situation in mind, the Medical Counselling Committee/Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to allow hybrid reporting of candidates — meaning candidates allotted seats in the counselling can report in both online and offline mode.

Candidates opting for online reporting can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding seat acceptance and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents mentioned in the information bulletin. All online admissions, however, will be deemed provisional and considered final only upon verification of documents at the time of physical joining.

NEET-PG CASE

The NEET-PG 2021 counselling was delayed after a string of petitions in the Supreme Court challenged the constitutional validity of a July 2021 notification issued by the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee to offer 27% reservation to students from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10% to those from economically weaker sections.

The Supreme Court earlier this month upheld the validity of the reservation despite the petitioners arguing that the Centre’s criteria were based on inadequate study. They also claimed that postgraduate admissions should be based on merit with minimal reservation. The top court will deliver a final verdict after a final hearing on the issue on March 3.