NEET-PG 2021 Counselling Result declared: Candidates applying via online mode mustn’t miss this important detail

NEET- PG 2021 counselling: The result for NEET-PG 2021 counselling has been announced on Sunday. Released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), candidates who were in round 1 of the counselling process can check their results at the official website: mcc.nic.in.

The result for the NEET PG 2021 list has details regarding the candidate’s roll number, the category allotted, the course and college allotted and All India Rank (AIR). Candidates who are allotted with their respective colleges will have to report to the respective college to secure admission.

Candidates can report at the allotted colleges or universities between January 23 and 28, 2022. In between the given time period, candidates will have to go through document verification and a tuition fee must also be paid in order to finalise admission to the allotted college for NEET-PG 2021.

A special provision has been granted for candidates given the current covid situation in the country. The MCC/ MoHFW has decided to allow candidates of PG counselling 2021 for a hybrid model of reporting. Under this, candidates who have ensured seats in the allotted college by MCC can report in both online/offline mode.

Those who have opted for online reporting can join the college by sending a confirmatory email to the college regarding the acceptance of seat/admission and uploading all the scanned copies of relevant documents mentioned in the information bulletin.

Candidates must also note that admission made online will be deemed provisional. The admission will be considered final only after the verification of documents at the time of joining the college in offline mode.