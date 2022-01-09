NEET PG 2021: Individual scorecards to be out today following Supreme Court verdict on all-India 50% quota

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Candidates can download their scorecards from the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 Scorecards: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will today release the individual National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) scorecards for 2021 after the Supreme Court allowed 50% all-India quota for medical seats in both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards from the board’s official websites.

In a note on the website, the board said individual scorecards for NEET-PG 2021 (all-India 50% quota seats) would be available for download from today.

Candidates who have studied or completed MBBS from Jammu & Kashmir, however, are not eligible for the all-India 50% quota seats for the 2021 session. Candidates nominated by the Centre (under the central pool) for MBBS from Medical Colleges in the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state are eligible for all-India 50% quota in MS/MD/postgraduate diploma courses.

NEET PG 2021 VERDICT

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 27% reservation for OBC candidates in NEET UG and NEET PG. For the economically weaker section category, a 10% reservation cap will apply this year. The petitioners argued that the criteria were based on inadequate study and that postgraduate admissions should be merit-based with minimal reservation. The apex court will decide the prospective ruling on the criteria following a final hearing on March 3.

A bench of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice DY Chandrachud said it was in the national interest to begin NEET PG counselling.

The top court was hearing a petition challenging a July 2021 notification of the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee to provide 27% reservation to OBC and 10% to economically weaker section students in the all-India quota.

The delay in the Supreme Court announcing a verdict prompted resident and junior doctors to hit the streets in protest. The NEET PG 2021 counselling was scheduled to begin on October 25. However, the counselling was deferred indefinitely following intervention of the apex court.