NEET PG 2020 state counselling commences today! Check details here

NEET PG 2020 State Counselling MCC News: Counselling for NEET PG 2020 for the state, conducted by Medical Council Committee (MCC), began on Monday, April 20. The first round of counselling will continue till May 4, 2020.

The first round of NEET PG 2020 state counselling was set to begin on March 12 and conclude on April 3. However, due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak it was re-scheduled.

The official notification issued by the MCC stated that dates and other details regarding Round 2 of All India and State quota counselling will be notified later as the lockdown is still continuing due to which students would face difficulty in commuting.

The Medical Council Committee has also extended the date for reporting online for admission for those who were allotted a seat in the first round of counselling. Candidates can now report to take admission till April 24. The process of registration and seat choice was completed before March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

For more information regarding the counselling procedure candidates may visit MCC’s official website – mmc.nic.in