NEET PG 2020 Result to be declared on January 31; check steps to download, other details

NEET PG Result 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the NEET PG 2020 Result date for the January session examinations, as confirmed by official authorities. The NEET PG Result 2020 will be declared in an online form on the official website of NBE. All candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2020 January session, can download their results by following a direct link that will be made available on the website on Friday, January 31.

Candidates have been advised by the NBE not to follow fake news and rumours regarding the NEET PG 2020 result declaration and download the same only from the official website as and when released by the authorities. Candidates should also note that the results will be available in online mode only and can only be download in the same format. No other means of declaring the NEET PG 2020 Result will be made available to the candidates. The NEET PG 2020 Exam was conducted on January 5, 2020, in the form of a computer-based test.

NEET PG 2020 Result: Steps to download

1. Candidates can visit the official website of NBE, www.nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the link for ‘Result’ and then click on ‘Login’

3. Enter the login id and password created at the time of registration

4. Click on the button that says ‘Submit’

5. Download the NEET PG result 2020 and take a print out for future use

NEET PG 2020 Exam

The NEET PG Exam is conducted twice in a year by the NBE for testing candidates who are willing to take admission in the MD/MS courses at various medical colleges across India. NEET PG 2020 Examination will offer a total of 19,953 MD, 10,821 MS, 1979 PG Diploma and 1338 DNB CET seats to candidates in medical colleges across the nation.