NEET MDS 2023 admit card out at nbe.edu.in; Here’s how you can download

NEET MDS 2023 admit card: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 examination. The candidates who have applied for the said exam can download their admit cards from the official website of NBE— natboard.edu.in.

The exam will be conducted on Mar 1, 2023 and the result will be announced on or before 31 March, 2023 as per following schedule. Candidates found ineligible for appearing in the exam have not been issued admit cards by the board. The candidates who are going to appear in the said exam are required to carry their admit card along with the identity card.

All the candidates have been advised to reach the exam centres at the allotted time. The entry will be closed 30 minutes before the exam starts. Candidates can download their admit cards following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET MDS 2023?

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of NBE – natboard.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘NEET MDS’ under exam tab

It will redirect you to the new page

Click on the candidate’s login

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

NEET MDS 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Now, download NEET MDS 2023 admit card and save it for future reference