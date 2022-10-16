NEET MDS 2022 revised cut-off for all categories out at natboard.edu.in, Know details here

NEET MDS 2022 revised cut off for all categories: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised cut off for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam on its website. All those who appeared in the NEET MDS 2022 can download cut off marks from the official website of NEET – natboard.edu.in.

It should be noted that the revised cut off has been reduced in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India. The National Board of Exam in Medical Sciences MDS 2022 result was announced on May 27.

Also Read| Gujarat TET 2022: The registration process for teacher recruitment in primary schools opens on October 21; Details inside

According to the notice released on the website, the Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on May 27 2022. The candidates have been advised to download NEET MDS 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

Direct link to download NEET MDS 2022 Cut Off Marks

Also Read| TS EAMCET 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced at tseamcet.nic.in

NEET MDS 2022: How to download

1. Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Revised cut-off scores of NEET-MDS 2022 after lowering of qualifying percentiles’ flashing on the homepage.

3. A PDF will be opened.

4. Download Revised cut-off scores of NEET-MDS 2022 after lowering of qualifying percentiles and save it for future reference.