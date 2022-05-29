NEET-MDS 2022: Results are out; Here’s how you can check

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 have been announced. Candidates can check their results from the official websites- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The results were released by the National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). According to the official notice, candidates can download their individual scorecards from the official website after June 2nd, 2022.

Following are the steps on how to check your NEET MDS results-

Go to the official website of natboard.edu.in.

Once the website opens, click on the NEET-MDS 2022 result link, on the homepage.

Now click on the link given on the notification.

Enter all relevant details and print a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The exam for NEET MDS 2022 was conducted on May 2nd, 2022. Candidates who qualified the exam will be eligible to apply at any dental college throughout the country. As every institute has its own cut-off, the selection will be declared on the basis of the score.