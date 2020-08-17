NEET, JEE Main exams: SC dismisses plea for postponement exams; Check details

The students moved the apex court in order to get some relief on the back of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The plea was filed on behalf of students from 11 states in the country who moved the apex court in order to get some relief on the back of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. In the petition, the students sought a favorable decision from the Supreme Court to conduct these entrance examinations for engineering and medical studies after some normalcy is restored amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the plea has been rejected by the SC.

According to the latest hearing, JEE Main and NEET examinations will be conducted as per their original schedule. The government agency NTA had earlier decided to conduct these entrance examinations in September this year. The JEE Main 2020 is expected to be conducted between September 1-6 whereas the NEET 2020 has been set to take place on September 13. To be sure, the dates have been scheduled for September from earlier dates of July as the Coronavirus wreaked havoc within the country. More than 25 lakh students have registered to appear in these entrance exams and finally, a clarification has come from the Supreme Court.

It is to note that Justice Arun Mishra, who was a part of the bench for hearing this plea, asked students if they are willing to waste a whole year due to the postponement of these exams. He further said people have to move forward with all safeguards and students’ careers cannot be put on hold for long, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The bench further said that the exams will be conducted with adequate precautions and all social distancing measures will be practised, as per the submission of the Solicitor General.