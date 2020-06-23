NEET, JEE (Main) exam: Will govt postpone dates? All we know so far

NEET, JEE (Main) exam dates may be postponed.

NEET, JEE (Main) exam dates 2020: Students across the country are demanding postponement of NEET-UG and JEE (Main) exams in view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases across the country. Reports now say that the Central government is also discussing whether it will be good to postpone these exams for engineering and medical college admissions. it was earlier reported that the Central government may announce new dates after hearing in Supreme Court today on pleas filed by parents regarding the cancellation of the pending class XII exams. However, it now seems the announcement of dates for these exams may be delayed as the CBSE today informed the apex court that a decision on Class XII exams may be taken by Thursday.

The CBSE today told the top court that it will take the decision on conducting Class 12 exams by Thursday. Appearing for the Central Government and CBSE, the Solicitor General informed the Supreme Court that the decision-making process is at an advance stage.

