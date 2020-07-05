NEET, JEE Main 2020: Change examination centre, edit application now; NTA reopens edit window

Admit cards for both JEE Main and NEET will be provided to all candidates 15 days prior to the examination.

NEET, JEE Main 2020: In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is trying to ensure that all students who have applied for JEE Main and NEET this year, are able to take the exam in a centre that is closest to them. Therefore, a decision to open an edit window to change the examination centre has been opened, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, students can also make corrections within their applications between July 4 and July 15. These changes can be made by visiting the official sites of NEET (ntaneet.nic.in) and JEE Main (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

It is to note that the entrance exams have been postponed as many students and parents sent many letters and filed online petitions. As a result, the Minister of Human Resource Development decided to postpone the medical and engineering entrance exams – NEET 2020 and JEE-Main. While NEET exam will take place on September 13 (from 2 pm to 5 pm), JEE Main, on the other hand, will be held from September 1 to 6. Earlier, JEE Main had been scheduled for between July 18 and July 23. JEE Advanced has also been postponed and will be taken on September 13.

The report further highlight that admit cards for both JEE Main and NEET will be provided to all candidates 15 days prior to the examination. Those appearing for the engineering entrance exam will be getting their admit card by August 15 and those who are taking an exam for medical should receive their admit cards by the August end or September first week.

While the entrance exams have been delayed, the NTA wants to make sure that students do not face any problem with admissions in colleges. Thus, it has stated that the results for these examinations will be out within days. The report asserted that JEE Main results should be out by September 11 while NEET results will be declared in October first week.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) are also expected to declare their results on the eight-day from the exam, October 5 to be precise. Moreover, the number of counselling sessions, according to the report, is likely to reduce and counselling sessions in IITs and NIITs will start from October 7 which is expected to last for a month. Without much delay, this process can help fasten the admission process for this academic year.