NEET FET 2022: Application edit window now activated, check details

NEET FET 2022: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences on Monday ( January 30) has activated the edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Fellowship Entrance Test 2022. All those candidates who have applied for the FET 2022 will now have the option to edit their applications on the official website – netboard.edu.in.

The edit window opened at 3 pm and will close by today at 11:55 pm. All the applicants can upload information except for their name, test city, nationality, mobile number and email address.

Keep in mind that no new registrations or applications will now be accepted.

ALSO READ | ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign changed attitude towards daughters, says Uttarakhand CM

NEET FET 2022: Application Correction Window

All those candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions as per the prescribed image upload instructions can rectify the images in their NEET FET 2022 applications form, reported IE.

NBEMS has already released the list mentioning all the names of those candidates who need to resubmit the images uploaded in the application form.

Other than this information, the National Board of Education recently extended the cut-off date for completion of the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS until June 30, earlier the date was March 30. But, with the representations followed from the medical fraternity, the NBE decided to extend this cut-off date.

Post the examination, a doctor’s body, United Doctor’s Front Association, has requested for the postponement of NEET PG-2023 which is scheduled for March 5.

ALSO READ | UP govt issues guidelines for ‘no cheating’ in exams, mobile phones, calculators not allowed