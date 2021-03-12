Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on August 1: Education ministry’s National Testing Agency

Medical entrance exam (PTI Photo; Representative image)

Ministry of Education’s National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that medical entrance exam — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses — will be conducted on August 1 of this year.

“The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1,” the NTA said in an official notification.

In the release, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms / guidelines / regulations notified by the concerned regulatory bodies.

The result of NEET (UG) 2021 may be utilized by other entities of central / state government (including Indian Nursing Council / nursing colleges / schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses {including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)} in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines, it added.

Details with information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available shortly when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) starts, the testing agency said in its notification.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites – nta.nic.in and ntaneet.nic.in – for updates regarding the medical entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier said that students may be allowed multiple attempts for JEE, NEET 2021 based on the Covid-19 situation in India.

More details awaited.