NEET exam 2019: All students of Gujarat’s Gifted-30 clear medical entrance exam

By: |
Published: June 12, 2019 8:11:05 PM

Gifted-30 is an intensive coaching project for underprivileged Muslim students aspiring to crack the NEET and JEE in Gujarat.

NEET exam, Gujarat, Gifted-30, neet exam Gujarat, NEET, neet result, medical college admission, education newsA coaching class of Gifted-30 in progress at Bharuch. (Express Photo)

A batch of 30 medical aspirants has brought laurels to the Gujarat-based Gifted-30. While all the 30 students of the batch cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges in the country, 12 of them are all set to get admission in state-run medical colleges.

Shakira Gariya, a student among 30 students from this year’s Gifted-30 batch, not only brought good name to her teachers but also to her family and village. Shakira, who aspires to become an Oncosurgeon, will be the first girl to become a doctor from Bodhan village in Surat, having cleared the NEET exam and scored 570 marks. She feels that there is a need to create more awareness about cancer. Her father works as a daily wage labourer and fends for the family by pulling handcarts.

Launched by Bharuch-based Munshi Manubarwala Memorial Charitable Trust (MMMCT) and Surat’s Progressive Muslim Education Trust (PMET), Gifted-30 is an intensive coaching project for underprivileged Muslim students aspiring to crack the NEET and JEE in Gujarat.

It selects students on the basis of tests and academic interviews across 26 centres in the state. After extensive tests, 30 best students are selected for the coaching. The Gifted-30 group provides hostel accommodation to students in Bharuch.

Like previous years, the coaching has lived up to its standards this year too. In NEET-2017, a G30 student Shehzad Bhurawala got AIR 141. His father is differently-abled, and Shehzad is now pursuing MBBS in the prestigious Mumbai-based KEM hospital and medical college. In NEET-2019, Ahmed Shaikh scored 558 marks and will get through a medical college in Gujarat. The G30 took him after his father’s death.

Talking to The Indian Express, academic coordinator of Gifted-30, Azaz Pathan, said that this year the coaching got very good results in JEE Main and NEET exams. The trust spends about Rs 1.25 lakh towards each student for their various needs such as lodging, meals and educational.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. NEET exam 2019: All students of Gujarat’s Gifted-30 clear medical entrance exam
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop