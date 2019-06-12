NEET exam 2019: All students of Gujarat’s Gifted-30 clear medical entrance exam

A batch of 30 medical aspirants has brought laurels to the Gujarat-based Gifted-30. While all the 30 students of the batch cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges in the country, 12 of them are all set to get admission in state-run medical colleges. Shakira Gariya, a student among 30 students from this year's Gifted-30 batch, not only brought good name to her teachers but also to her family and village. Shakira, who aspires to become an Oncosurgeon, will be the first girl to become a doctor from Bodhan village in Surat, having cleared the NEET exam and scored 570 marks. She feels that there is a need to create more awareness about cancer. Her father works as a daily wage labourer and fends for the family by pulling handcarts. Launched by Bharuch-based Munshi Manubarwala Memorial Charitable Trust (MMMCT) and Surat\u2019s Progressive Muslim Education Trust (PMET), Gifted-30 is an intensive coaching project for underprivileged Muslim students aspiring to crack the NEET and JEE in Gujarat. It selects students on the basis of tests and academic interviews across 26 centres in the state. After extensive tests, 30 best students are selected for the coaching. The Gifted-30 group provides hostel accommodation to students in Bharuch. Like previous years, the coaching has lived up to its standards this year too. In NEET-2017, a G30 student Shehzad Bhurawala got AIR 141. His father is differently-abled, and Shehzad is now pursuing MBBS in the prestigious Mumbai-based KEM hospital and medical college. In NEET-2019, Ahmed Shaikh scored 558 marks and will get through a medical college in Gujarat. The G30 took him after his father\u2019s death. Talking to The Indian Express, academic coordinator of Gifted-30, Azaz Pathan, said that this year the coaching got very good results in JEE Main and NEET exams. The trust spends about Rs 1.25 lakh towards each student for their various needs such as lodging, meals and educational.