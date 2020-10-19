NEET done, what next? MGNREGA worker’s son looks for funds to study MBBS after topping among govt school students

While her son is looking for MBBS funds, Parameshwari feels that Jeevith Kumar has already become a doctor. (ANI Photo)

NEET 2020 Results: Jeevith Kumar is both ecstatic and stressed. Happy because of a steady stream of visitors congratulating him for topping the NEET exam among the government school students across India and tense because he is unsure about his career in medicine. The son of an MGNREGA worker and a cowherd, Kumar cleared the NEET exam on the second attempt and scored 664 out of 720. His enviable marks are a total of his absolute dedication and generous help from his teachers. While her son is looking for MBBS funds, Parameshwari feels that Jeevith Kumar has already become a doctor. She says that Kumar has always been a bright student. With the responsibility of another son and daughter, the tailor working under MGNREGA says she is hopeful that something will work out for Kumar.

After scoring an impressive 548 out of 600 in his class 12 exams, the student from Tamil Nadu’s Theni district decided to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. He could manage to score just 193. His teachers realised the potential and pooled in money for private coaching. Several members of the civil society also came forward to help the meritorious teen. After spending a year in intensive coaching, Jeevith Kumar appeared for NEET and topped the all India list of government school students with 664 out of 720.

The young medical aspirant is facing the tough realities of life and seeking help from people. “Didn’t want to become a doctor. But now I have the marks and feel I can do a lot for students like me if I can study MBBS. I am seeking help because the managing fees for the medical course is simply not in my family’s hands,” Kumar told news agency ANI.

The NEET results were declared on Friday last week. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab has topped the exam with a perfect 720 out of 720. Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh was ranked second in NEET results. Despite 720/720 score, Singh got second position because of her age. According to the National Testing Agency, nearly eight lakh candidates were successful in qualifying NEET exams. Around 14 lakh students across India had appeared for the NEET. The NTA tally says that the maximum number of students from Tripura has qualified in NEET exams. The second place went to Maharashtra. On September 13 last month, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was conducted across the country with stringent corona protocols.