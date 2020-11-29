  • MORE MARKET STATS

NEET Counselling 2020: Allotment letter to be released on Monday — check details

By: |
November 29, 2020 6:37 PM

Earlier, on November 28, 2020, the MCC had announced the NEET round 2 result.

The candidates who have appeared for the NEET exam need to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee at https://www.mcc.nic.in/.The candidates who have appeared for the NEET exam need to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee at https://www.mcc.nic.in/.

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will release the allotment letter of the candidates who have qualified the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam on November 30, 2020. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the second round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15 per cent all India quota in Deemed, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC are required to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/UG Counselling to download the letter.

Earlier, on November 28, 2020, the MCC had announced the NEET round 2 result.

Related News

How to download NEET Round 2 Allotment Letter :-

(1) The candidates who have appeared for the NEET exam need to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee at https://www.mcc.nic.in/.
(2) After visiting the web page, the candidates need to click on ‘UG Medical Counselling.’
(3) On clicking the link, a new page will appear on the screen.
(4) Under the ‘Online services’ section, the candidate needs to click on allotment letter.
(5) After clicking, a new page will open where one needs to enter ‘Round, Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Security pin.’
(6) After entering all the above-mentioned details, one needs to click on Submit.
(7) Finally, your allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.
(8) One needs to save the soft copy and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the registration process for AYUSH Counselling 2020 round 1 is currently underway. The interested candidates who have qualified the NEET exam need to apply by visiting the official website at https://aaccc.gov.in/aacccug/. The last date to apply is Tuesday December 01, 2020, by 5 PM.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. NEET Counselling 2020 Allotment letter to be released on Monday — check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Online coaching ‘all-weather friend’ of students, here to stay: Experts
2IITs find ways to curb cheating in online exam
3Report on condensed school syllabus will be submitted to Tamil Nadu CM on Nov 30: KA Sengottaiyan