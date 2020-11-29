NEET Counselling 2020: Allotment letter to be released on Monday — check details

The candidates who have appeared for the NEET exam need to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee at https://www.mcc.nic.in/.

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee will release the allotment letter of the candidates who have qualified the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam on November 30, 2020. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the second round of seat allotment in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15 per cent all India quota in Deemed, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC are required to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/UG Counselling to download the letter.

Earlier, on November 28, 2020, the MCC had announced the NEET round 2 result.

How to download NEET Round 2 Allotment Letter :-

(1) The candidates who have appeared for the NEET exam need to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee at https://www.mcc.nic.in/.

(2) After visiting the web page, the candidates need to click on ‘UG Medical Counselling.’

(3) On clicking the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) Under the ‘Online services’ section, the candidate needs to click on allotment letter.

(5) After clicking, a new page will open where one needs to enter ‘Round, Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Security pin.’

(6) After entering all the above-mentioned details, one needs to click on Submit.

(7) Finally, your allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

(8) One needs to save the soft copy and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the registration process for AYUSH Counselling 2020 round 1 is currently underway. The interested candidates who have qualified the NEET exam need to apply by visiting the official website at https://aaccc.gov.in/aacccug/. The last date to apply is Tuesday December 01, 2020, by 5 PM.