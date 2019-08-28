NEET counselling 2019: vacant MBBS seats, new MCC eligible candidates list

It must be noted that seats are allotted under the central and state-wise counselling for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses. (Representational image)

NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has notified that they are releasing the list of eligible candidates in order to fill the vacant seats which were left after the counselling rounds got over. Students who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 and have yet to find a seat can check the list of eligible candidates at mcc.nic.in.

Many seats are available in the Delhi University, IP University and Aligarh Muslim University. Similarly, the same is the case for the ESIC medical institute where several seats have been left vacant and therefore a separate list of students eligible for admission to these seats is being released.

It must be noted that seats are allotted under the central and state-wise counselling for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses. There are 15 percent seats in India are allotted through central counselling by the Medical Council Committee.

A total of three counselling rounds are held for NEET-based admission and it is followed by a final mop-up round which was held earlier for seats left vacant. There were 2,004 students who had been granted colleges under the mop-up round.

The NEET counselling 2019 started in June for more than seven lakh candidates who had cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019.

The application process for NEET 2020 will start from December 02 and will end on December 31 and those who are interested can apply at the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

The NEET 2020 is slated for May 03, 2020 on Sunday and will mark the second time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is organising the NEET.