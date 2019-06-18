NEET Counselling 2019: Check dates, how to apply and procedure

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which comes under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and family welfare is all set to start the first round of counselling for admission in medical and dental programmes from Thursday.Candidates who wish to apply and are eligible may do so at the official website \u2014 mcc.nic.in. The committee will conduct the first round of counselling till June 24. In case, seats still continue to remain vacant , the second round of counselling will be held from July 6-9. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted NEET earlier this year. As many as 15,19,375 applicants registered for the national-level entrance exam for the medical and dental course. Out of them, 14,10,754 appeared to take the exam. Those who have cleared the exam can apply for counselling. Candidates who got at least 50 per cent (which included 40th percentile for SC\/ST\/OBC candidates and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped applicants) in the NEET 2019 are considered successful in the exam. How to apply for counselling Visit official website mcc.nic.in Click on \u2018UG medical counselling\u2019 Click on \u2018new registration\u2019 You will be redirected to a new page Fill the required details and submit Procedure Eligible candidates are required to register for the Main counselling. Candidates, after submitting their fees will have to select their courses and colleges of choice. Students will get seats based on their preference and merit. Applicants who reserve their seats by making payments in a given time will be considered. Those candidates who are selected are required to appear at the reporting centre along with their documents and also clear a fitness test. Selected candidates will be given admission and other seats will be pushed for next round and so on. After this, a list of vacant seats will be announced and fresh choice submission, counselling etc will start.