NEET Counselling 2018: Registration Round 1 begins today; check schedule at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2018: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for NEET UG Counselling on mcc.nic.in. Round 1 of NEET registration will begin today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test Results on June 4. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2018 by scoring the minimum qualifying percentage will only be invited for the counselling. Candidates should have earned a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-Physically Handicapped) in order to become eligible for NEET 2018 counselling round. Candidates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would be eligible for participation against the 15% All India Quota seats.

NEET Counselling 2018: Round 1 Schedule

Registration, payment & Choice Filling: June 13, 2018 to June 18, 2018(until 5 pm)

Choice Filling and Locking: 19th June, 2018 (10:00 am to till 05:00 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: 20 June, 2018 to 21 June, 2018

Result: 22nd June, 2018

Reporting: 23 June, 2018 to 3 July, 2018.

NEET Counselling 2018: Round 2 Schedule

Registration, payment and choice filling : July 6 to July 8(until 5 pm)

Choice filling, locking: July 9, 2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: July 10,2018 to July 11,2018

Result: July 12, 2018

Reporting: July 13,2018 to July 22, 2018

NEET 2018 Counselling Schedule: Mop-up round

Registration, choice filling and payment: August 12, 2018, to August 14, 2018 (until 5 pm)

Choice filling, locking: August 15, 2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: August 16, 2018

Result: August 17, 2018

Reporting: August 18,2018 to August 26,2018

CBSE NEET exam this was conducted by the board on May 6, 2018 across 2255 examination centres in India. A total of 13,26,725 candidates had registered for the CBSE NEET exam 2018. While the CBSE NEET result 2018 were declared on 4 June, the answer key for the same was released on May 25.