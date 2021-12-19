NEET counseling 2021 to be conducted in four rounds: Everything you must know

NEET counseling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds– AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

The counseling for NEET-UG and NEET-PG for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from 2021. The announcement was made by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

It is also added that the decision will be applicable to 50 per cent of the postgraduate seats and 15 per cent of undergraduate seats. The new counseling scheme of the MCC has been given approval by the Supreme Court India. According to this, the NEET counseling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds– AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2022 schedule to be out soon, check how to ace the entrance exam

“MCC will be conducting online 04 rounds of All India Quota Counseling (AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round) from the academic year 2021-22 onwards in compliance of the Order dated 16/12/2021 in Special Leave to Appeal (C) No(s).10487/2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” read the official notice issued by the committee.

No AIQ seats will be reverted back to the respective states after the completion of AIQ round 2, the committee added. In case of further queries regarding the counseling, candidates can refer to the information bulletin for NEET-UG/PG. It will be soon made available for candidates on the MCC’s official website.