NEET Answer Key 2022 objection window to close today at neet.nta.nic.in, Results soon

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Objection Window: National Testing Agency, NTA is today going to close the objection window for NEET 2022 Exam. All those who have yet not submitted their representations/objections can do so before September 2 till 11:50 PM. To raise objections, the students are required to log in on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should note that fees are to be submitted by digital means only (Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm). No representation will be received after the last date and time.

What after NEET UG Provisional Answer Key 2022?

Candidates should note that the representations/objections received from the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 challenge/objection of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all candidates accordingly. Based on the revised answer key, NEET UG Results 2022 will be prepared and declared. No candidate will be individually intimated about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The NEET UG answer key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.

NEET UG Result Date 2022

Based on the final NEET UG Answer Keys, the results will be announced. However, the national testing agency has yet not given any specific date to release the results. The candidates have been advised to visit the official website for the latest updates on answer keys and results.

How to raise objections against NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

Candidates should note that the objections against NEET UG Answer Key will be raised online only. For objections, the candidates will have to visit the official website –neet.nta.nic.in and click on the relevant link from the candidate activity panel. After logging in, the candidate will have to select the question and answer against which they would like to raise the objection. After raising an objection, candidates will have to save the same and submit supporting documents and proofs on the portal. For raising objections, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- for each question. The fee of the objection will be nonrefundable. If any candidate faces any difficulty while submitting the objections, they may go through the official website and check the instructions given in the advertisement and submit applications before the last date and time.