NEET Admit Cards 2018: CBSE to release hall ticket soon on cbseneet.nic.in; check steps to download

NEET Admit Cards 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards of NEET 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) anytime this week. The admit cards will be available on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. CBSE had announced that the admit cards will be released in the second week of April, and now it can be out either on Saturday or Sunday. The exact dates were not mentioned by CBSE. Candidates who have applied for NEET 2018 should keep a close watch on the website for the admit cards. Every year, NEET is conducted by CBSE and this year, NEET test will be held on May 6.

This exam is conducted for the students aspiring to become a doctor and get admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. NEET 2018 will be held in several languages including Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

NEET Admit Cards 2018: Steps to download NEET 2018 hall ticket-

Step 1: Log on to the official website- cbseneet.nic.in.

Step 2- On the left-hand side of the homepage under ‘Online Services’, click on ‘Candidate Login’

Step 3: You will be redirected a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password.

Step 5: Click on ‘Login’.

Step 6: Follow the instructions given inside the student log in to access your admit card.

Step 7: Download the call letter and keep it for future purposes.

CBSE will provide the facility of downloading Admit Cards of NEET (UG) on its website. Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the website and follow the instructions. The admit cards will not be sent by post to the candidates. When a candidate downloads the Admit Card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id. The Admit Card will have the candidate’ s Roll Number, Name, Father’s Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted. The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card downloaded by him/her for all the entries made therein.

NEET 2018: Important dates-

Admit Card issue date: April 2018 (second week)

Date of exam: May 6, 2018

Display of answer key: After May 6, 2018

Result declaration date: By June 5, 2018