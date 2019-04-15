NEET Admit Card 2019: NTA to release UG hall ticket today at ntaneet.nic.in| How to download

NEET Admit Card 2019!

NEET Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of NTA as soon as the admit cards have been released to download the same. NTA is all set to conduct NEET (UG) on May 5, 2019. NEET (UG) is conducted every year for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)/ Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges that run with the approval of Medical Council of India (MCI)/Dental Council of India (DCI).

This year, the NTA will be conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test on May 5, 2019 from 2 PM to 5 PM across various centres in the country. Results for the same are expected to be declared on June 5, 2019. Check the details below to know more.

NEET Admit Card 2019: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘NEET UG 2019’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Now check the details and download your admit card for future purposes

NEET Admit Card 2019: Examination Pattern-

There will be a total of 180 objective type questions and a total of 3 hours will be given to the candidates to complete the same. In the paper, there will be 45 questions from Physics that will be marked out of 180. 45 from Chemistry that will also be marked out of 180 and 90 from Biology (Botany & Zoology) that will be marked out of 360.

Candidates need to note that for each correct response they will get 4 marks and for each incorrect response one mark will be deducted.

The question paper will be available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada,Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

NEET Admit Card 2019: More about the hall ticket-

According to the notification, “The NTA will provide the facility of downloading Admit Cards of NEET (UG) – 2019 on the NTA website. Candidates are required to download the Admit Cards from the website and follow the instructions given therein. Candidates may please note that Admit Cards will not be sent by post. When candidate will download the Admit Card, a copy of the same in PDF format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id. The Admit Card will bear the candidate’s Roll Number, Name, Father’s Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of Examination Centre allotted.”