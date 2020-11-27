NEET admissions 2020: First merit list for Gujarat medical colleges out

A total of 24,398 candidates who have qualified the entrance exam have applied for these colleges in the state. (Representative image)

The first merit list for admissions into the medical colleges in the state of Gujarat has been released by the Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC). An increase of about 40 marks has also been recorded for admissions into the state medical colleges, reported The Indian Express. The admissions for a total of 7,763 seats will be done on the basis of the marks students have obtained in their NEET entrance exam. Out of the total 7,763 seats in the state, 5,298 are medical seats, 1,219 dental, 432 Ayurvedic, and 814 for Homeopathic courses, respectively. The students will be allotted admissions into 30 medical, 13 dental, six Ayurvedic, and 11 Homeopathic colleges spread across the state this year. A total of 24,398 candidates who have qualified the entrance exam have applied for these colleges in the state.

An official from the admission committee on the condition of anonymity told The Indian Express that due to the high marks obtained by the students in the NEET entrance exam, the cut-off marks has gone up by 30-40 marks according to the analysis of the first merit list. After the declaration of the NEET results in October, students had also observed that marks obtained in the exam were higher as the paper was comparatively easier than previous years.

The range of increase in cut-off marks varies from institute to institute where some institutes have seen an increase by 30 marks and some others have even reported an increase of 50 marks, the official said. For instance, the NEET score required for admission in the open category for Ahmedabad-based top ranking government-run BJ Medical College is 695, which is about 99.9857 percentile and All India Rank 130.

After the conclusion of the first merit list, the facility to deposit the college fee by candidates who have been allotted colleges has also been opened. All selected candidates will have to submit their official documents starting from Friday to complete the process of their admission. The submission of documents must be completed by all the selected candidates by December 5.