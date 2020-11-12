NEET admission 2020-21: Counselling for Odisha-based medical colleges begins — check details

After the first round of counselling has been completed, the next round of counselling will commence to allot the remaining seats in the state medical colleges.

Students who want to take admissions into the medical colleges based in the Odisha state can register online as the counselling process for this year’s admission has begun, the Indian Express reported. All students who had appeared in the NEET entrance exam and have qualified can register online on the website ojee.nic.in to commence the process of their admission in the state. According to the official calendar, all students must register on the official website for the counselling process on or before November 18 after which no new registrations will be accepted. Out of the total MBBS and Dental seats in different government and private colleges in the state, 85 percent of the seats will be allotted to students from the counselling process on the basis of the marks secured by the students in their NEET result.

How to register for counselling

Candidates will need to go to the official website ojee.nic.in and create a unique username and password for their counselling process. After the registration process, candidates will also need to deposit the counselling fee of Rs 1000 and upload their educational documents online for their verification. While students have been provided with an option to fill in the colleges of their choice, the final list of students will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the students after considering the choice filled by the candidates. Students who are enrolling for the counselling process are also advised to keep track of the counselling process as all the queries related to their educational documents will be raised online and students will need to respond to the queries within 24 hours.

Once the candidates have been allotted a medical college on the basis of their marks and choice of subjects and college, the candidates will not be allowed to further continue in the counselling process after they have taken admission into the college. The result of the first round of counselling will be released on November 26, as per the official schedule. Candidates will be provided four days of time to decide whether to accept the allotted college or not. Candidates will be allowed to accept the allotted college till November 30. After the first round of counselling has been completed, the next round of counselling will commence to allot the remaining seats in the state medical colleges.