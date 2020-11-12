  • MORE MARKET STATS

NEET admission 2020-21: Counselling for Odisha-based medical colleges begins — check details

By: |
November 12, 2020 4:18 PM

According to the official calendar, all students must register on the official website for the counselling process on or before November 18 after which no new registrations will be accepted.

neet result 2020, neet result 2020 date, NEET EXAM, neet full form, neet exam date 2020, neet result 2020 time, neet 2020 latest news, neet 2020 date, neet latest newsAfter the first round of counselling has been completed, the next round of counselling will commence to allot the remaining seats in the state medical colleges.

Students who want to take admissions into the medical colleges based in the Odisha state can register online as the counselling process for this year’s admission has begun, the Indian Express reported. All students who had appeared in the NEET entrance exam and have qualified can register online on the website ojee.nic.in to commence the process of their admission in the state. According to the official calendar, all students must register on the official website for the counselling process on or before November 18 after which no new registrations will be accepted. Out of the total MBBS and Dental seats in different government and private colleges in the state, 85 percent of the seats will be allotted to students from the counselling process on the basis of the marks secured by the students in their NEET result.

How to register for counselling
Candidates will need to go to the official website ojee.nic.in and create a unique username and password for their counselling process. After the registration process, candidates will also need to deposit the counselling fee of Rs 1000 and upload their educational documents online for their verification. While students have been provided with an option to fill in the colleges of their choice, the final list of students will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the students after considering the choice filled by the candidates. Students who are enrolling for the counselling process are also advised to keep track of the counselling process as all the queries related to their educational documents will be raised online and students will need to respond to the queries within 24 hours.

Related News

Once the candidates have been allotted a medical college on the basis of their marks and choice of subjects and college, the candidates will not be allowed to further continue in the counselling process after they have taken admission into the college. The result of the first round of counselling will be released on November 26, as per the official schedule. Candidates will be provided four days of time to decide whether to accept the allotted college or not. Candidates will be allowed to accept the allotted college till November 30. After the first round of counselling has been completed, the next round of counselling will commence to allot the remaining seats in the state medical colleges.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. NEET admission 2020-21 Counselling for Odisha-based medical colleges begins — check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pharmacovigilance training in the era of COVID-19: The Importance of real-world training with a global partner
2Special scholarship for Class 12 girl students! Check benefits, eligibility and application details
3Indo-Kenyan scholarship for IIT students