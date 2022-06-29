NEET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips (OUT) on neet.nta.nic.in, NEET Admit Cards to release on this date

NEET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 and has released the NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips. All registered candidates can download the intimation slips from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in using their credentials on the login page.

With the help of NEET Intimation Slips, students can check their exam city details and make necessary arrangements for travel and other logistical arrangements. To download NEET Intimation Slips, students are required to enter their NEET 2022 application number, date of birth and security pin on the concerned page. For the ease of students, we have provided the easy steps to download NEET Intimation Slip?

How to Download NTA NEET Intimation Slip?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of NTA.i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on ‘Advance Intimation of Exam City for NEET (UG) 2022 under candidate’s activity.

3. Then, a page will be opened.

4. Now, enter your registration number, date of birth, verification code and click on the submit button.

5. The NTA NEET Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download NTA NEET Intimation Slip and save it for future reference.

When will NEET 2022 Admit Card be Released?

The National Testing Agency has yet not confirmed the exact date of releasing the admit card. It is expected that the board will release the admit cards in the first week of July. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates about NEET 2022.

The National Testing Agency is going to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) at different Centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 Cities in Outside India on 17 July 2022 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for NEET (UG) – 2022, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.