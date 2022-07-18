NEET 2022: 95% attendance this year with a record of 18.72 lakh candidates, maximum from Jaipur

NEET 2022: This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) has received a maximum number of applications for admissions to undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses and around 95% attendance was recorded in the exam held on July 17, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

As per data, around 18,72,329 candidates had applied for the biggest medical entrance exam in the country out of which, 10.64 lakh were female.

Comparing previous data, this is the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam increased, which is 2.5 lakh from 2021.

According to the NTA officials, the test was conducted across 3,570 exam centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India on Sunday in ‘pen and paper mode. NEET (UG) 2021, for which 16.14 lakh candidates had enrolled, was held in 202 cities including Dubai and Kuwait.

A large number of candidates who appeared for the exam were from Jaipur (52,351) and the minimum in West Sikkim (105). Likewise, the number of candidates outside India was maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6).

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was conducted on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was held at 3,858 centres.

About the exam:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test which is known as NEET is an all-India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in various government or private institutions. After qualifying for this exam, students can pursue their studies in India and abroad.

NEET is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) every year. It has replaced the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and many other pre-medical exams conducted by states and various medical colleges. Now, only a single entrance test for admissions to MBBS and BDS colleges across India which is one of the largest exams in India in terms of registered applicants.