NEET 2022: 8 arrested for alleged malpractices to help medical aspirants cheat during the exam

NEET 2022: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 8 people including the mastermind for involvement in a “rigging racket” in the NEET medical entrance exam held on Sunday, July 17.

It is alleged that the impersonators planned to appear in the NEET UG Exam for admissions in undergraduate level medical courses in place of actual candidates and take the test in lieu of huge amounts of money.

CBI has alleged that the user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for getting desired examination centres.

According to the CBI, most of the accused staying in Delhi. These people were purportedly associated with involving false means for NEET UG Exam. Some of the fraudulent means were related to the impersonation of NEET aspirants, where a few others gave the NEET test instead of the actual candidate.

It is reported that the accused has used the process of mixing and morphing photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the exam.

Further, it is reported that the mastermind of this NEET 2022 exam racket was a resident of Gautam Nagar, South Delhi. The racket is restricted to centres in Delhi and Haryana.

NEET-UG which stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) is an all-India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also those who intend to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.

NEET was conducted on July 17, 2022 across the country. According to the media reports, around 18 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The exam was conducted in a single shift held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.