NEET 2021 paper pattern, syllabus, NTA notification, date of exam – All details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam date for NEET 2021 which has been scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021. The newly formed NTA which comes under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Education also said that the NEET exam will be conducted in a total of 11 languages across the country including English and Hindi.

The NTA also clarified that the exam will only be conducted in the traditional pen and paper mode, the Indian Express reported. The notification which has been released on the official website of NTA- ntaneet.nic.in- also has other vital details like syllabus, age criteria, reservation of seats, centres where examination will be conducted among others.

NEET Paper Pattern

The three-hour exam that becomes the basis for students admission into different medical colleges across the country consists of three sections namely Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Students need to be extremely thorough with the NCERT or respective state board books of these three subjects for Class XI and XII respectively to ace the exam. Being one of the most competitive examinations in the country, the provision of negative marking is also to be kept in kind as every correct question in the exam fetches you four marks but every wrong answer is also penalised and results in deduction of one mark. Hence students are advised to exercise restraint in those questions where they are unsure about the answer and have no clue about other options listed in the question as well.

Syllabus of NEET

The major and substantial topics which form the meat of the entire entrance exam are mentioned subject wise the following-

Physics– Laws of Motion, Kinetic Theory, Perfect Gas, Work, Power and Energy, SI Units and Measurements, Temperature, Heat, Electrostatics, Gravitation, Kinematics, System of particles, rigid body, waves, Bulk matter and its properties, Thermodynamics and its laws, Nuclei and Atoms, Electricity- Static and Current, Properties of matter, dual nature and radiation, Ray optics and optical instruments, Magnetism and magnetic effects, Electrostatics, Oscillations, Light Refraction & Reflection among others.

Chemistry– Structure of Atom, Properties of Matter- Gases and Liquids, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Surface Chemistry, Equilibrium, Environmental Chemistry, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, s-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals), p- block elements, Equilibrium, Redox reactions, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Solid state, Solutions, and Thermodynamics are some of the heavyweight topics to be covered in the Chemistry subject.

Biology– Genetics and evolution, Biology and Human welfare, Ecology and environment, Diversity in Living world, Structural organisation in animals and plants, Cell structure and function, Plant physiology, Human physiology, Reproduction, Biotechnology and its applications form the core of the Biology subject and students need to be extremely thorough with all these topics to be able to answer some of the toughest objective type questions in the paper.