NEET 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam postponed amid rising Covid-19 cases

By: |
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 7:16 PM

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, the Government of India has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. Next date to be decided later, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

exam(Representational Image)

