NEET 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal gives big update on NEET exam this year; check

NEET UG exams only once in 2021

NEET 2021: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS or undergraduate medical course will be conducted only once this year, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Monday.

In a written reply, the Union Minister told to the Lok Sabha that the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Ministry of Education conducts the entrance of medical courses test in consultation with the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare.

NTA has been considering conducting NEET UG twice in a calendar year for some time now, NTA director Vineet Joshi had earlier informed the body is planning the same and the exam authority will proceed only after receiving approval; from the Ministry of Health.

NTA however has not received any memorandum about the same in this regard said the response by the Union Minister for a question made by BJP MP Lallu Singh.

NEET 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages this year in Pen and Paper mode on August 11.

Candidates securing a rank in the NEET exam conducted by NTA can get admission to MBBS, BDS, BSMS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS courses. The notification date, syllabus, and other important details are yet to be revealed by the NTA as soon as the application process begins.

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13 last year. The NTA had declared the NEET 2020 results on October 16.