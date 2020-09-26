NEET 2020 results: Counselling stages, required documentation — All you need to know

Colleges like JIPMER and AIIMS will also fill their seats from the 15 per cent AIQ counselling.

NEET results 2020: The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in October. All those who had appeared for the examination held earlier this month will have to log in at ntaneet.nic.in and check the results and answer key by putting in application number and password. It is to note that the results are prepared on the basis of answer key and students are informed regarding their cut-off, all India rank, quota rank, scores out of total 720 marks, and category rank. Depending on the All India Quota (AIQ), around 15 per cent of top students who qualify are called for counselling. It is to note that candidates will have to score much more than the minimum cut-off to qualify for AIQ counselling.

A report by The Indian Express highlighted that for the general category candidates, 50th percentile is needed. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST / OBC category, 40th percentile is needed whereas PwD candidates need 45th percentile. The counselling of NEET qualifying 15 per cent candidates will include registration and choice filling (for colleges), locking their choices, allotment of seats, document verification at the allotted college as well as other admission related formalities. Notably this year, colleges like JIPMER and AIIMS will also fill their seats from the 15 per cent AIQ counselling.

Students who have been selected for admission/ counselling will have to provide all documents asked by the institutions. These documents include results or rank letters issued by NTA, certificates and marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12, birth certificate, eight passport size photograph, identity proof (Aadhaar/ PAN/ Passport), provisional allotment letter generated on-line and the admit card issued for the examination. For state counselling rounds, candidates may be asked to provide residential proof.

Usually, the counselling is held in two rounds along with one mop up round. Depending on the ranks and scores, these candidates are allotted medical colleges for courses like courses like MBBS, BAMS, BDS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. In Maharashtra, this year, seats for Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.PTh.), Bachelor of Audiology, Speech and Language Pathology (BASLP), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (B. OTh.), Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics (BP & O) and B.Sc. Nursing will be filled via NEET 2020 scores, the IE report said.