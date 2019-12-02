NEET 2020: NTA to release application form today – check details

NEET 2020: The exam will be conducted for three hours.

NEET 2020: The wait is over for candidates looking to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, is all set to release the application forms today. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions in undergraduate level exams in MBBS and BDS. Interested candidates can visit the official website — nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in for more information.

The last date to apply is December 31. The exam will be conducted on May 3 next year, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Applicants can download admit cards after March 27. The results will be declared on June 4. Candidates clearing the written exam will have to appear for the counseling which will be conducted by the Union Health Ministry.

Candidates may note admissions to MBBS courses in AIIMS, JIPMER will be done through the NEET exam.

Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for three hours. It will have three sections — Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The total marks for all the papers will be 180. While 90 will be for Biology, 45 each will be for Chemistry and Physics. Candidates may note that for every correct answer they will get 1 mark, while1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

What changes made in the exam

As there have been cases of impersonation, the NTA makes tougher security arrangements this time. As per reports, candidates may be asked for live photo uploading as well as additional documents will be required to fill the application form.

Application fee

Candidates may note that those from the General/Unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 while candidates in General-EWS/ OBC-NCL will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1400. SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates are required to pay Rs 800 as an application fee. Close to 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam this year. L