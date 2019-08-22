NEET 2020: NTA to conduct exam on this date; check details

The NTA (National Testing Agency) has been set up with the aim to conduct the entrance test.

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the upcoming NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for undergraduate courses on May 3, 2020 (Sunday). This is for the second time that NTA is conducting entrance examination for MBBS/BDS courses. The application process will commence from December 2, 2019. The last date to fill up the application form is December 31, 2019. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the post can do so by visiting the official website at- ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2020: Eligibility

The applicants who have passed class 12 examination are eligible to appear for the said examination. The exam will take place in offline mode. The willing applicants can download their admit card online on and from March 27, 2020. The result of the NEET-UG 2020 is slated to be declared on June 4, 2020.

NEET UG 2020: Examination pattern

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 will consist of three papers- Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The paper will have 180 questions, out of which 90 would be from Biology and 45 each from Physics and Chemistry. The total duration of the exam will be of 90 minutes.

Apart from this, the NEET exam will also have negative marking. Attaining each correct answer will get plus four marks while incorrect answers carry a negative mark. However, if any candidate leaves any question unattempted, then there will be no penalty of marks.

NEET 2020: Syllabus

The interested candidates need to study- Physics, Chemistry and Biology of class 11 and class 12 standard NCERT textbooks to pass the exam.

NEET 2020: Number of Attempts

There is no limit on the number of attempts for the said examination. The candidates can apply for the exam as many times as they wish to.

NEET 2020: Age limit

The minimum age criteria for the NEET 2020 exam is 17 years. However, there is no upper age limit.

About NEET:

The NTA (National Testing Agency) has been set up with the aim to conduct the entrance tests for various competitive exams. Earlier, NEET, JEE, NET etc. were conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

About 15 lakh applicants had appeared for the NEET 2019 examination that was conducted on May 5.