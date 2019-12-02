NEET 2020: NTA releases application form; Check how to apply, other details

The NEET examination will take place in May. (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification releasing the application form for the upcoming NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination for admission to undergraduate dental and medical courses. The last date to submit the online application is December 31, 2019. However, the last date to submit the application fee is January 1, 2020. The NEET examination will take place in May.

Important dates-

Last date to submit application form- December 31, 2019

Last date to pay application fee- January 01, 2020

Changes to be made in the application form- January 15 to 31, 2020

Exam to take place- May 03, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm

From this year onwards, the admission to all the medical colleges across the country will be held through a single-window system- NEET exam. Even the admission to the medical courses in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will also take place through NEET exam.

Age limit-

The interested applicants must have an age of 17 years at the time of admission. However, the maximum age limit has been capped at 25 years. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL categories, there is an age relaxation of five years.

Educational qualification-

The willing candidate should have subjects like- Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology and English. They should also secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam.

Passing marks-

For unreserved category, the passing marks are 50 percentile, while, for reserved category candidates, the qualify marks is 40 percentile. For candidates belonging to Physically Handicapped persons, the passing marks is 45 percentile.

Application fee-

The interested applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500. For candidates belonging to EWS, OBC, an application fee of Rs 1,400 is required to pay. An application of Rs 800 is required to pay an application fee of Rs 800.