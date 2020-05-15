NEET 2020: NTA extends last date to make corrections in applications

The corrections to be made is in regard to choice of centre and cities.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic and national lockdown, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to give one more chance to NEET 2020 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) applicants to make corrections in their application form. The corrections to be made is in regard to choice of centre and cities. Earlier, the NTA had allowed the extension of application form till May 03, 2020, in view of the lockdown. With the latest extension, the interested applicants can now get time for changes till May 31, 2020, by 5 PM.

On May 09, 2020, in a report published by The Indian Express, it was learnt that HRD Ministry has asked the NTA to double the number of test centres so that one can maintain the social distancing norms. According to the report, the NTA needs around 6,000 examination centres for smooth conduct of the NEET 2020. The NTA, generally, prefers to make Kendriya Vidyalayas, Schools affiliated by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), engineering colleges and state government colleges as the examination test centres.

The National testing Agency is now in the process of keeping two metres gap between two candidates instead of one metre. NEET exam is considered to be the sole eligibility for admission to the undergraduate medical courses across the country. The NEET 2020 will be conducted on July 26, 2020. Previously, the NEET exam was scheduled to take place on May 03, 2020, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this week, NTA had asked the students to not share their personal details/information through calls, SMS or e-mails. In a notification, the NTA had said, “All candidates who are due to appear for NEET (UG) 2020 examination are hereby informed that NTA does not ask for any personal details or information through calls, SMS or emails. If any such calls or messages/ emails are received, please don’t share any information.”