NEET 2020: More than 4 lakh NEET admit cards downloaded in less than 3 hours

NEET UG exam will take place on September 13.

NEET admit cards 2020: In less than 3 hours after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the NEET exam to be held next month, more than four lakh candidates downloaded it, according to a report by The Indian Express. This year over 15 lakh candidates have applied for NEET UG and the exam will take place on September 13. On Tuesday, NTA said that the agency will go ahead and conduct the NEET-UG 2020 (entrance exam for medical students) as per the schedule – in September, despite many students across the country raising concerns owing to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India. The agency has further ensured that the exam will be conducted with utmost precautions and in a safe environment for students.

In order to maintain social distancing, NTA has also taken steps including the increase in the number of examination centres. From 2546 centres earlier allotted to conduct NEET exams, the number of centres has increased to 3843. Exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode. In each room, there will be a maximum of 12 students during the exam. Earlier, the plan was to arrange seats for 24 students in a room but it changed. It is to note that all candidates will be placed in alternate seats.

Last week, NTA released admit cards for JEE Mains (entrance exam for engineering students) and more than 85 per cent of the candidates have already downloaded it. This entrance exam will be held between September 1 and 6. For JEE Mains, 9.5 lakh candidates had registered this year.

Meanwhile, NTA has also released detailed guidelines for conducting the medical entrance examination. The protocol released suggested all candidates who have registered will be provided with a staggered time slot for reporting. This, according to NTA, will help reduce the crowding at examination centres. While entering the centre, all staff members and candidates will have to get their temperature checked. Anyone who is found symptomatic will be seated in a separate isolation room. Further, candidates will also be frisked by metal detectors held with long handles. Moreover, attendance will be marked manually with signature and candidates will have to wear gloves.