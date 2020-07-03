NEET JEE Main Exam 2020 latest update: Will exams get postponed? HRD announcement likely

NEET JEE Main Exam 2020 latest update news date: A few days back, students and parents from around the world have raised reservations over the issue.

NEET JEE Main Exam 2020 latest update news date: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will be postponed? Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal are likely to make an announcement whether NEET JEE Main Exam 2020 will be held or postponed. The situation arises due to the ongoing Coronavirus COVID19 pandemic situation in India. Pokhriyal on Thursday made a statement saying a panel has been set-up to review the ongoing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will look into the safety of candidates. Based on the inputs, the faith of NEET and JEE tests 2020 will be known.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a panel consisting of DG NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to HRD Ministry latest by Friday.

A few days back, students and parents from around the world have raised reservations over the issue. The matter has even reached the threshold of the Supreme Court. Parents of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) candidates in the Middle East countries have even filed a plea in the top court seeking to postpone the medical entrance exam.

If JEE Main exam 2020 gets postponed, then the dates of JEE Advanced will also be deferred.