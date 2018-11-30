NEET 2019: Supreme Court extends last date of application, allows students above 25 to appear for exam

The top court asked the NTA to extend the deadline by a week so as to permit students to fill up the NEET form.

In some good news for undergraduate medical students of 25 years of age or above, the Supreme Court has permitted them to appear in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and asked the National Testing Agency to extend the last date of application by a week. In its order, the top court however said that the admission of these students above 25 years of age will depend on the outcome of the case on the validity of CBSE’s decision on upper age limit.

The top court asked the NTA to extend the deadline by a week so as to permit students to fill up the NEET form. The last date of final filling up of the forms was to end today.

The limit of upper age criteria along with number of attempts was introduced last year. Students protested in both these cases. After this, CBSE allowed three attempts per candidate, while keeping the age till 25 years. A number of petitions have been filed and the final decision is yet to be taken.

This would be the first time that NTA will conduct the exam. The application procedure which was to close on November 30 has now been extended because of Supreme Court’s order. Those who are interested can apply at — ntaneet.nic.in.

Applicants who have cleared Class 12 from open school may also appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2019). The matter is still pending in court, which will take the final decision on these candidatures.

Last week, the top court had set aside the Madras High Court order to award 196 grace marks to the NEET-UG 2018 candidates who opted to write the exam in Tamil due to error in translation. In its order, the top court said that starting 2019-20, NEET-UG examination will be held by the newly constituted NTA rather than CBSE.

Read also: NEET: Supreme Court sets aside High Court order giving 196 marks to students who wrote NEET-UG in Tamil

A bench of justices comprising S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said that “the method adopted by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court is manifestly arbitrary and unjustified and cannot be sustained”