NEET 2019 registration starts from today at nta.ac.in – Check exam pattern and list of documents required

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 11:16 AM

NEET 2019: The registration for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will start from Thursday at the official websites - ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Neet, neet 2019, neet 2019 registration, neet 2019 exam date, ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in, neet 2019 exam pattern, neet 2019 exam, neet 2019 syllabus, neet 2019 newsThis year, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the exam. (Source: Official website)

NEET 2019: The registration for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will start from Thursday. The exam which was earlier conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will be conducted by NTA from 2019. The applicants who clear NEET are eligible to seek admission to MBBS/BDS courses. The candidates who wish to appear for the exam in 2019 will be able to register for the exam at the official websites – ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

This year, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the exam and a similar number of students are expected to appear in 2019 as well. Just like last year, this year too, NEET will be a single exam in the pen-and-paper mode as intimated by the NTA.

NEET 2019 exam pattern and syllabus:

It is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology. The candidates are expected to answer 180 questions out of which 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry.

The NEET syllabus includes class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. As far as marking goes, the students are given four marks for every right answer while every incorrect answer results in a negative mark.

NEET 2019: How to apply

1. Go to the official website – nta.ac.in.

2. Log in with your user id and password.

3. Enter the details required and submit.

4. Download the form and take a print out for further reference.

NEET 2019: Important dates

Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018

Download of admit cards: April 15

Date of examinations: May 5

Result date: June 5, 2019

Documents needed for filing NEET 2019 application –

1. Class 10 marksheet
2. Class 12 marksheet.
3. Scanned copy of candidate’s passport sized photograph.
4. Scanned copy of candidate’s signature.
5. Valid ID proof like Aadhaar card or Voter ID card.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. NEET 2019 registration starts from today at nta.ac.in – Check exam pattern and list of documents required
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition