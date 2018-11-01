NEET 2019 registration starts from today at nta.ac.in – Check exam pattern and list of documents required

This year, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the exam. (Source: Official website)

NEET 2019: The registration for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will start from Thursday. The exam which was earlier conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will be conducted by NTA from 2019. The applicants who clear NEET are eligible to seek admission to MBBS/BDS courses. The candidates who wish to appear for the exam in 2019 will be able to register for the exam at the official websites – ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

This year, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the exam and a similar number of students are expected to appear in 2019 as well. Just like last year, this year too, NEET will be a single exam in the pen-and-paper mode as intimated by the NTA.

NEET 2019 exam pattern and syllabus:

It is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology. The candidates are expected to answer 180 questions out of which 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry.

The NEET syllabus includes class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. As far as marking goes, the students are given four marks for every right answer while every incorrect answer results in a negative mark.

NEET 2019: How to apply

1. Go to the official website – nta.ac.in.

2. Log in with your user id and password.

3. Enter the details required and submit.

4. Download the form and take a print out for further reference.

NEET 2019: Important dates

Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018

Download of admit cards: April 15

Date of examinations: May 5

Result date: June 5, 2019

Documents needed for filing NEET 2019 application –

1. Class 10 marksheet

2. Class 12 marksheet.

3. Scanned copy of candidate’s passport sized photograph.

4. Scanned copy of candidate’s signature.

5. Valid ID proof like Aadhaar card or Voter ID card.